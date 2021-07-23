Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 328 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,924,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,157,000 after buying an additional 414,288 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 232,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after buying an additional 150,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

