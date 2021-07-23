TigerCash (TCH) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $706,862.14 and $5.61 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.95 or 0.00889503 BTC.

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

