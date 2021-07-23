Tilray Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980 over the last ninety days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

