Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) & Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Titan Machinery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Titan Machinery and Missfresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery 1.88% 9.58% 4.04% Missfresh N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Machinery and Missfresh’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $1.41 billion 0.46 $19.36 million $1.26 22.87 Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Titan Machinery and Missfresh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 0 4 0 3.00 Missfresh 0 0 2 0 3.00

Titan Machinery currently has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.70%. Given Missfresh’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Titan Machinery.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats Missfresh on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and energy and forestry operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; and Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

