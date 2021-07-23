TMX Group (TSE:X) Given a C$158.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (TSE:X) received a C$158.00 price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$150.57.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group stock traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$135.04. 24,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$132.22. The firm has a market cap of C$7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.18. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$120.13 and a 12-month high of C$141.94.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.91 million. Analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 6.9899996 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.