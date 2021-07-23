Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $435,000 Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 539.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after buying an additional 76,977 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

MEG opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,882 shares of company stock worth $2,018,883. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.