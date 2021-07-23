Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 4,729 Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $3,269,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $1,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ALTM opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 3.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $72.35.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.36%.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.