TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TotalEnergies SE is gaining from startups, LNG portfolio and expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. The company continues to streamline its portfolio through acquisitions and divestiture of assets. TotalEnergies is making regular investments to expand renewable operation and strives to achieve net-zero emission by 2050. It has ample liquidity to meet near-term obligations. In the past 12 months, shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the industry. However, the company’s profitability can be impacted by the fluctuating commodity prices. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizeable volume to production. TotalEnergies' operations in some politically-troubled regions and increasing competition might affect profitability.”

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $42.25 on Monday. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.34%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

