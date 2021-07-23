TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Lowered to $59.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $5.73 on Friday, hitting $36.21. 58,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,277. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.