TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.94, but opened at $39.10. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TPI Composites shares last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 25,938 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.9% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

