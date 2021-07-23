Traders Buy Large Volume of Youdao Put Options (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 22,825 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 13,248% compared to the typical volume of 171 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth $37,160,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Youdao by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Youdao by 1,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth $4,688,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth $3,683,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Youdao alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

NYSE DAO traded down $9.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10. Youdao has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -0.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.