Traders Purchase High Volume of BHP Group Put Options (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,798 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 865% compared to the typical volume of 601 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $553,843,000 after purchasing an additional 180,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $199,007,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,906,000 after purchasing an additional 257,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BHP Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

