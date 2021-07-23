Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,660 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,714% compared to the average daily volume of 59 call options.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $71.35 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.78.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $53,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

