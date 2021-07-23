Traders Purchase High Volume of Support.com Call Options (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 73,723 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,133% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,979 call options.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Support.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Support.com stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a P/E ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 0.65. Support.com has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Support.com had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRT. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Support.com during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Support.com by 3,752.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Support.com during the first quarter valued at $451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Support.com by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Support.com during the first quarter valued at $768,000. 13.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

