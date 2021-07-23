Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $10.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.20. 139,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $388.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total value of $29,832,050.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,760,310,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,584 shares of company stock valued at $94,566,929. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.