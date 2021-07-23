Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $405,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 128,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,747,000 after acquiring an additional 28,007 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,351,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 90,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,558.32.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $75.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,742.26. 46,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,670.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,503.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

