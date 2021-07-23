Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. 11,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

