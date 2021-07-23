Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 3.4% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VCR traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,405. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $211.85 and a twelve month high of $321.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.46.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.