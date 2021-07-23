Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.37. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$23.75, with a volume of 134,267 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.40.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

