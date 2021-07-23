Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.00. 804,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,041. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.82. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after buying an additional 266,772 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after buying an additional 1,403,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 139,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 610,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

