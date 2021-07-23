Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,645. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.20 million, a PE ratio of 745.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 133.26% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $189,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and have sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

