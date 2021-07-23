Treatt (LON:TET) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Treatt (LON:TET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.80% from the company’s current price.

Treatt stock opened at GBX 1,062.21 ($13.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £633.57 million and a PE ratio of 47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,150.82. Treatt has a 52 week low of GBX 502 ($6.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00).

Get Treatt alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.31), for a total value of £51,519.75 ($67,310.88).

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.