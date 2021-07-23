Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings. Tricida posted earnings of ($1.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($3.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 20.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

TCDA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. 213,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,040. Tricida has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $211.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.