Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up to $17.82

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $18.48. Triumph Group shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 1,215 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 3.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,846,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

