Truist Increases Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $235.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist from $205.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Equifax stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.69. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $257.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in Equifax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equifax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

