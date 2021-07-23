Truist Raises Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $170.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price upped by Truist from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.47.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $84.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

