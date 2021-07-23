TrumpCoin Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $392,851.04 and $86.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

