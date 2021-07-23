Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 7,322 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,641,000 after acquiring an additional 91,149 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $5,787,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,836,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 116,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

