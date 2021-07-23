Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,310 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Atlas were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATCO stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

