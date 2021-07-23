Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 37,792 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,792 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.22% of TTM Technologies worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $164,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

