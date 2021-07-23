Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

TUWOY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC cut Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.50.

Shares of TUWOY stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $849.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.24.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

