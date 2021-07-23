Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Invests $56,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.68. 685,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,682,063. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $91.14. The company has a market cap of $244.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.