Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.57.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $211.10 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

