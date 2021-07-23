Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,527 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 65.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 291,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 115,383 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,879,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $222,060,000 after acquiring an additional 203,941 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 25,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.30. 54,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.61. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

