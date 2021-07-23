Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes $84,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 425 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $259.44. The company had a trading volume of 61,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.22. The stock has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a one year low of $121.82 and a one year high of $257.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

