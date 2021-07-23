Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HE. FMR LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.