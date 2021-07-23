Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires 539 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

VER stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

