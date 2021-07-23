Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 9,782 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNFI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $408,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,765 shares in the company, valued at $941,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,635 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $31.61 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

