Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $309,000 in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 238.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $97.70 on Friday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

