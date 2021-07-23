Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 2,604 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,043,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 371,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 270,053 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.90.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

