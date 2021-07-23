Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 6,949 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total transaction of $2,477,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,727. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,188 shares of company stock worth $82,899,294. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $361.39 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.71.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

