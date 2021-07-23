Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $293,000 Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.7% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WING. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

Shares of WING stock opened at $167.82 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.81, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.07.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

