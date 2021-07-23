Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $398,000 Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNRO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Monro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 573,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Monro by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Monro by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Monro by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.19.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

