Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $77.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $66.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

