Ubiq (UBQ) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $3,922.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,493.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,039.44 or 0.06276470 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.13 or 0.01357604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.94 or 0.00369130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00134975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.72 or 0.00608482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00379548 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.00291682 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

