Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

UI opened at $301.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.90.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

