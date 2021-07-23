UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 40,864 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $98,682. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $3.33 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $546.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

