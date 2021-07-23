UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 730,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,114,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 128,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 703,363 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrueCar alerts:

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $101,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,053 shares of company stock valued at $516,833. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.19.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. TrueCar’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.