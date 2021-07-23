UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $536,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,239.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,261 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

FLWS opened at $31.03 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.71.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

