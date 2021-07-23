UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $678,000 Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 64.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 136,025 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGM opened at $95.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.17. The company has a market capitalization of $983.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $124,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $91,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $328,410. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

